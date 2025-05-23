Pakistan and Türkiye agree to expand energy and mineral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Türkiye on Friday agreed to strengthen cooperation in energy exploration and the development of critical minerals, following a meeting between Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu.

The two sides discussed plans to increase joint ventures, investment, and technology sharing in oil, gas, and mineral exploration. They also agreed to fast-track talks on joint initiatives, especially in offshore and onshore energy projects.

The meeting follows recent developments in Pakistan’s energy sector, where Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) was provisionally awarded stakes in two onshore exploration blocks in the May 13, 2025, bidding round.

TPAO will hold a 10% stake in the Ziarat North block in Balochistan, alongside MariEnergies (33.16%, operator), OGDCL (24.87%), PPL (24.87%), and GHPL (7.10%). In the Sukhpur-II block in Sindh, TPAO will own 15%, with Prime (25%, operator), OGDCL (30%), and MariEnergies (30%) forming the rest of the joint venture.

Minister Malik also confirmed that Turkish Petroleum has signed a joint bidding agreement with Pakistani companies MariEnergies, OGDCL, and PPL for Pakistan’s upcoming Offshore Bid Round 2025.

He noted the potential of the partnership to bring foreign investment and improve local expertise in energy and mining. Malik thanked Türkiye for its continued support, including its solidarity during recent regional tensions. “The Pakistan-Türkiye friendship has passed every test of time,” he said.

Ambassador Neziroglu described the relationship as a “time-tested brotherhood,” and praised Pakistan’s energy policies and investment climate. He said there is growing interest among young people in both countries in their shared history and cooperation.