Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss bilateral climate cooperation

Dr. Malik welcomes Uzbekistan’s proposals and reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to regional environmental cooperation

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik met with Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation on climate change and environmental sustainability.

The meeting focused on potential joint initiatives including the formation of a bilateral working group, collaborative climate projects, and the exchange of research and technology. Ambassador Tukhtaev highlighted the strategic partnership between the two countries and proposed innovative programs to address climate challenges.

Dr. Malik welcomed Uzbekistan’s proposals and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional environmental cooperation. He emphasized shared civilizational ties and praised Uzbekistan’s efforts in green and blue energy projects, including a national afforestation campaign targeting one billion trees.

Concerns were raised about regional environmental issues such as the drying of the Aral Sea and glacier melting in Pakistan. Dr. Malik outlined plans for a “Green University” in Pakistan aimed at promoting climate research and exchanges with partner countries.

A key proposal included establishing a Green Corridor linking Uzbekistan’s Green Valley and Pakistan’s Indus Valley to support joint afforestation and environmental programs, with future expansion across Central and South Asia. Both sides agreed to advance from planning to implementation and to hold further technical discussions at the upcoming multilateral climate conference.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
