Pakistan, World Bank discuss accelerated rollout of 10-year Country Partnership Framework



ISLAMABAD — In a high-level meeting on Thursday, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and a World Bank delegation led by Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde reviewed Pakistan’s ongoing reform programme and discussed accelerating the implementation of the newly launched 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

Held at the Finance Division, the meeting focused on climate resilience, population management, and other priority areas identified in the CPF, which is designed to serve as a strategic roadmap for Pakistan’s sustainable development and economic transformation over the next decade.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, enhancing the pace of project implementation, and aligning financial support with Pakistan’s development priorities.

The CPF, launched earlier this year, outlines six foundational pillars, including human capital development, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability, with special emphasis on addressing climate risks and managing Pakistan’s rapidly growing population.

Anna Bjerde praised Pakistan’s reform momentum under difficult conditions and commended the government’s proactive steps toward climate adaptation, economic stability, and institutional reform. “Pakistan’s political and economic leadership deserves recognition for advancing difficult but necessary reforms,” she stated.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring that climate resilience and sustainable growth remain central to its economic planning. He highlighted that the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Climate Change, and other relevant bodies were working in tandem to ensure effective inter-agency coordination on CPF execution.

“The CPF represents a vital opportunity to anchor our reforms in a long-term development vision. We are committed to its successful rollout with full technical support and policy alignment,” Aurangzeb said.

He also urged the World Bank to provide technical leadership and advisory support, particularly to improve implementation speed, ensure priority focus, and facilitate institutional capacity building across ministries.

Bjerde responded by reaffirming the World Bank’s full backing for the CPF, particularly in the areas of tax reform, energy transition, and social protection. She stressed the Bank’s interest in supporting girls’ education and women’s economic empowerment, noting their pivotal role in building human capital and economic resilience.

The meeting comes amid a broader stabilisation effort under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility, following the recent disbursement of a $1.023 billion tranche, and as Pakistan eyes further donor support. The World Bank recently deferred a $70 million IDA credit under the Pakistan Raises Revenue (PRR) programme, but continues to show strong engagement on the reform front.

The meeting concluded with a joint pledge to operationalise the CPF in the coming months and deepen collaboration for sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient growth in Pakistan.