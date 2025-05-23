Sign inSubscribe
President Zardari says IMF program key to Pakistan’s economic stability

President also commends the finance ministry for its efforts to steer the economy toward recovery

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) program had played a stabilizing role in Pakistan’s economy and would continue to support future growth, as he met with a delegation from the global lender.

The meeting, held in Islamabad, included IMF Director for the Middle East and Central Asia Jihad Azour, Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and other senior officials.

During the discussions, the IMF delegation expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms and the implementation of the current IMF-supported program. According to the delegation, the program is on track and has contributed to reducing inflation, narrowing the fiscal deficit, and strengthening the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

President Zardari acknowledged the IMF’s role in supporting economic development in developing countries and thanked the organization for its continued cooperation with Pakistan. He also commended the finance ministry for its efforts to steer the economy toward recovery.

The visit comes as Pakistan continues efforts to stabilize its economy under IMF guidance while preparing for a potential new loan agreement.

