PSX extends losses to next day; KSE-100 sheds 400 points in early trade



KARACHI — The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under pressure on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index sliding over 400 points in the first half of the trading session, as investor sentiment continued to be rattled by uncertainty surrounding the upcoming federal budget.

By 9:45 AM, the KSE-100 was trading at 118,742.59 points, marking a decline of 410.45 points or 0.34%, extending losses from the previous session.

Market activity was weighed down by broad-based selling pressure in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies (E&Ps), oil marketing companies (OMCs), and power producers. Notable index-heavy stocks such as HUBCO, PSO, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, UBL, and NBP were all in the red.

The market’s weakness follows Thursday’s sharp decline, where the benchmark index lost 778 points or 0.65%, closing at 119,153 points, as investors moved to the sidelines in anticipation of fiscal tightening measures and new taxes expected in the FY2025-26 federal budget.

Analysts attribute the ongoing volatility to growing concerns over revenue measures being designed under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), as Pakistan looks to broaden the tax base and meet its fiscal targets. Speculation about possible increases in capital gains tax, the withdrawal of sectoral tax exemptions, and hikes in indirect taxes have kept market participants cautious.

The selloff comes despite recent improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including the boost in foreign exchange reserves following the release of a $1.023 billion IMF tranche earlier this week and additional commitments under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). While these developments have improved short-term liquidity, the market appears to be bracing for near-term austerity.

With the budget expected in early June, market participants will be closely watching signals from the Finance Ministry and the IMF as details of tax reform measures and subsidy rationalisation emerge.

Until greater clarity is achieved, analysts expect the PSX to remain range-bound with intermittent spells of volatility, as institutional and retail investors alike adopt a risk-averse stance.