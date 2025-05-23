Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Reforms in NHA, Motorway Police under review as Babusar Top reopens early

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan chairs high-level meeting; early road clearance enhances access to Gilgit-Baltistan

By Monitoring Desk


A high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has set in motion reforms within the National Highways Authority (NHA) and the Motorway Police, with a focus on vehicle fitness, licensing, and traffic system regulation across the country’s road network.

The minister called for strict enforcement of motorway speed limits, merit-based appointments, and collaboration with international institutions to improve licensing standards. He also emphasised technological upgrades for the Motorway Police and proposed the introduction of an air ambulance service and trauma centres along highways.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the NHA, acting on the minister’s directives, reopened the Babusar Top Road to traffic well ahead of schedule. Typically reopened in July, the route has now been cleared nearly two months earlier, reducing travel time to Gilgit-Baltistan by about five hours.

The early opening follows swift clearance of glaciers and landslides by NHA teams, with similar efforts enabling prompt reopening of Kaghan and Naran roads.

