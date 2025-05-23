SBP to remain closed on May 28 for Youm-e-Takbeer



The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced it will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer. The holiday commemorates Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted in Chagai on the same date in 1998.

In a statement issued on Friday, the central bank said the closure follows the federal government’s declaration of a public holiday. The Establishment Division also released a notification formalising the decision.

Separately, the Sindh government had already announced a provincial holiday on May 28 to mark the occasion.