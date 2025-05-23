Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP to remain closed on May 28 for Youm-e-Takbeer

Public holiday marks anniversary of Pakistan’s 1998 nuclear tests at Chagai

By News Desk


The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced it will remain closed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer. The holiday commemorates Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted in Chagai on the same date in 1998.

In a statement issued on Friday, the central bank said the closure follows the federal government’s declaration of a public holiday. The Establishment Division also released a notification formalising the decision.

Separately, the Sindh government had already announced a provincial holiday on May 28 to mark the occasion.

Previous article
Reforms in NHA, Motorway Police under review as Babusar Top reopens early
Next article
UBL gets SBP nod for share split, doubling number of shares
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.