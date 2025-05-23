Sign inSubscribe
Stargate UAE’s first 200 megawatts of AI capacity to go live in 2026

Full project will eventually house data centers with a combined capacity of 5 gigawatts

By Monitoring Desk

The first phase of a large new artificial intelligence data center in the United Arab Emirates is set to come online in 2026, featuring approximately 100,000 Nvidia chips.

Known as the “Stargate UAE” project, it represents part of a broader initiative to build the world’s largest AI data center complex outside the United States. This development follows a recent agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, despite previous U.S. restrictions on exporting advanced technology to the UAE due to its close ties with China.

Located on a 10-square-mile site in Abu Dhabi, the full project will eventually house data centers with a combined capacity of 5 gigawatts. The initial phase, a 1-gigawatt facility, is being developed by UAE state-backed firm G42 in partnership with U.S. companies including OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia, and Cisco Systems, alongside Japan’s SoftBank Group.

The Stargate UAE data center will utilize Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell GB300 systems, currently the company’s most advanced AI servers. The first 200 megawatts of capacity is scheduled to launch in 2026. While the companies have not disclosed exact server numbers, analyst estimates suggest the initial phase will include roughly 1,400 servers powered by about 100,000 Nvidia chips.

Oracle’s Chief Technology Officer and Chairman Larry Ellison described the platform as a pioneering facility that will enable all UAE government agencies and commercial institutions to access the world’s most advanced AI models.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration revoked a Biden-era rule that would have limited AI chip exports to countries like the UAE. The U.S. Commerce Department, responsible for export controls, has indicated it will establish a working group with the UAE to ensure the project adheres to strict U.S. security standards and promotes responsible deployment of AI infrastructure both within the UAE and globally.

