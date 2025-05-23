Sign inSubscribe
Suzuki Pakistan delays vehicle deliveries amid law and order issues

Suzuki says it is committed to resolving the issues quickly and will prioritize deliveries once the security situation stabilizes

By Monitoring Desk

Suzuki Pakistan has announced delays in vehicle deliveries due to ongoing law and order issues affecting logistics and transportation across the country.

The company said these disruptions have temporarily impacted its delivery channels and timelines.

Suzuki stated it is committed to resolving the issues quickly and will prioritize deliveries once the security situation stabilizes. Customers awaiting vehicles will be among the first to receive updates and deliveries when operations normalize.

The company thanked customers for their patience and assured them that efforts are underway to restore delivery schedules. Suzuki advised customers to stay in contact with their dealerships for the latest information.

The delays highlight the impact of national security challenges on supply chains and vehicle distribution in Pakistan.

