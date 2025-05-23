Tax offices to remain open late on May 31 as FBR ramps up recovery efforts



The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed its Inland Revenue field formations to ramp up enforcement and recovery operations as part of efforts to meet ambitious tax collection targets for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to instructions issued Tuesday, all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) will observe extended working hours on Saturday, May 31, 2025, remaining open until 8:00 pm. The FBR has stressed that these intensified enforcement actions are critical to ensure revenue performance remains on track.

The move underscores the urgency of the government’s drive to increase revenues ahead of the upcoming federal budget and ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). With the budget for FY26 expected to include further tax reform and new revenue measures, the FBR is under pressure to demonstrate improved collection performance in the final stretch of the current fiscal year.

This directive also comes amid a broader enforcement push, including recent legislation under the proposed Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to enhance the FBR’s recovery powers and allow monitoring of business premises through deployed officers.

By extending operational hours and intensifying field-level activities, the FBR aims to maximise end-of-year collections and set a strong baseline for FY25 performance.