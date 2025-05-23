Sign inSubscribe
Governance

Tax offices to remain open late on May 31 as FBR ramps up recovery efforts

FBR orders weekend enforcement drive to push FY25 tax collection

By Monitoring Desk


The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed its Inland Revenue field formations to ramp up enforcement and recovery operations as part of efforts to meet ambitious tax collection targets for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to instructions issued Tuesday, all Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) will observe extended working hours on Saturday, May 31, 2025, remaining open until 8:00 pm. The FBR has stressed that these intensified enforcement actions are critical to ensure revenue performance remains on track.

The move underscores the urgency of the government’s drive to increase revenues ahead of the upcoming federal budget and ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). With the budget for FY26 expected to include further tax reform and new revenue measures, the FBR is under pressure to demonstrate improved collection performance in the final stretch of the current fiscal year.

This directive also comes amid a broader enforcement push, including recent legislation under the proposed Income Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to enhance the FBR’s recovery powers and allow monitoring of business premises through deployed officers.

By extending operational hours and intensifying field-level activities, the FBR aims to maximise end-of-year collections and set a strong baseline for FY25 performance.

Previous article
Standing Committee defers Income Tax Bill 2025; urges reforms in refund system and taxation policy
Next article
Mari Energies to sell withheld bonus shares to recover unpaid taxes from shareholders
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.