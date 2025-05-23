Sign inSubscribe
Videos

Youth Meets Policy: Ameenah’s Insightful Talk with Dr. Ishrat Hussain

By Profit Urdu

Join us for an inspiring and eye-opening podcast as Amina, a bright student from Trinity School, sits down with Dr. Ishrat Hussain, former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, to ask bold questions about Pakistan’s economic challenges, the value of GDP growth, reforms in education, and the prospects for future generations.

From technical education to misconceptions about foreign aid, this candid conversation brings fresh student perspective to the forefront of policy dialogue. A must-watch for anyone who cares about Pakistan’s economy, youth empowerment, and the path to sustainable development.

Podcast Host: Ameenah Babar (Trinity School Student)

Guest: Dr. Ishrat Hussain (Ex-Governor, State Bank of Pakistan)

Previous article
Pakistan secures $518m external financing in April, far short of FY25 target
Next article
Sazgar raises CapEx to Rs11.5 billion for NEVs and facility expansion
Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.