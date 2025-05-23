Youth Meets Policy: Ameenah’s Insightful Talk with Dr. Ishrat Hussain

Join us for an inspiring and eye-opening podcast as Amina, a bright student from Trinity School, sits down with Dr. Ishrat Hussain, former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, to ask bold questions about Pakistan’s economic challenges, the value of GDP growth, reforms in education, and the prospects for future generations.

From technical education to misconceptions about foreign aid, this candid conversation brings fresh student perspective to the forefront of policy dialogue. A must-watch for anyone who cares about Pakistan’s economy, youth empowerment, and the path to sustainable development.

Podcast Host: Ameenah Babar (Trinity School Student)

Guest: Dr. Ishrat Hussain (Ex-Governor, State Bank of Pakistan)