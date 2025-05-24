Sign inSubscribe
Government vows full support to cement industry for export growth

SAPM emphasizes the importance of continuous and united efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the international cement market

By Monitoring Desk

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan chaired a meeting of the Cement and Clinker Export Task Force on Friday to boost Pakistan’s cement exports and enhance the sector’s global competitiveness.

The session focused on formulating strategies to tackle key challenges, including axle load tax, storage constraints, port congestion, and limited railway connectivity. Haroon Akhtar Khan assured the cement industry of the government’s full support in overcoming export barriers and urged all relevant institutions to collaborate closely for effective solutions.

He emphasized the importance of continuous and united efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the international cement market. To fast-track export promotion, sub-committees were formed within the task force with specific responsibilities.

The Ministry of Industries and Production reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating the sector’s growth and expanding its contribution to the country’s economy.

