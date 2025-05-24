Pakistan Tax Bar Association requests extension for sales tax return deadline due to technical issues

The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has called on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the deadline for filing sales tax returns for March and April 2025, citing significant technical issues with newly introduced annexures.

The association expressed its support for the government’s push to enhance transparency through detailed disclosures but pointed out that many registered taxpayers were unable to file their returns accurately within the current timeframe.

In a letter addressed to FBR Chairperson Rashid Mahmood Langrial, the PTBA highlighted that despite the government’s efforts, numerous taxpayers across the country were facing difficulties due to unresolved discrepancies in the new annexures.

The association noted that although the statutory deadlines for March and April 2025 have passed, only a limited number of returns have been submitted, with many taxpayers still unable to comply.

The PTBA’s letter emphasised that a large number of taxpayers risk being declared inactive through no fault of their own, as they are unable to complete their filings due to these issues. In response, the PTBA has requested that the FBR extend the filing deadline until June 30 or until the annexure-related problems are resolved.

The association also recommended that taxpayers who have submitted incorrect returns due to confusion over the new disclosure formats be allowed to automatically revise their submissions via the IRIS portal.

The PTBA expressed confidence that extending the deadline would allow taxpayers sufficient time to resolve the annexure discrepancies and meet their obligations under the Sales Tax Act, 1990. The association reiterated its hope that the FBR would favorably consider this request in the interest of accurate tax data collection.