SAPM , PVMA discuss cooking oil, ghee sector challenges

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, met with Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) representatives to discuss challenges in the cooking oil and ghee sector.

Haroon Akhtar assured the government’s commitment to addressing industry issues and promised timely payment of all outstanding dues. He acknowledged delays in cash disbursements but emphasized efforts to accelerate the process.

The meeting included the Ministry’s Secretary Saif Anjum and other industry representatives. Haroon also highlighted recent government support for low-income families through the Ramadan package.

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to facilitating the business community and resolving sector concerns.