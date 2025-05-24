Sign inSubscribe
Digital payments

SBP boosts transaction limits to promote digital payments in cattle markets before Eidul Adha

Collaboration with 22 banks aims to increase cashless transactions and reduce reliance on cash during the peak livestock trading season at 54 key cattle markets in 21 districts 

By News Desk

By temporarily enhancing transaction limits, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in collaboration with 22 major commercial banks, has launched a nationwide campaign to promote the digitalisation of payments in cattle markets ahead of Eidul Adha. 

The initiative, running from May 15 to early June 06, 2025, seeks to encourage buyers and sellers to use digital payment methods for purchasing sacrificial animals and related services such as water, feed, and parking.

The campaign covers 54 key cattle markets in 21 districts and builds on last year’s efforts, which successfully onboarded over 4,000 merchants and facilitated more than 13,000 digital transactions worth Rs560 million. This year, SBP aims to significantly expand the reach with a target of 100,000 digital transactions during the campaign period.

To support high-value transactions, SBP has temporarily raised transaction limits and is deploying on-ground teams along with digital channels to create awareness, onboard merchants, and assist customers in adopting mobile wallets, QR codes, and banking apps. The central bank emphasised that these measures are designed to reduce dependence on cash and foster a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem across Pakistan.

“Working closely with the banking sector, the SBP is enabling secure and convenient digital payments in designated cattle markets nationwide,” the bank stated. The campaign invites the public to embrace cashless solutions during the peak trading season, aiming to make digital financial services more accessible and widespread in traditionally cash-driven environments.

This effort aligns with SBP’s broader strategic goals to expand digital payment systems across the country and is expected to enhance transparency and convenience in livestock trade, supporting the government’s push toward a digital economy.

Previous article
Provinces owe Rs161 billion in electricity charges to federal government, Senate told
Next article
IMF delays approval of circular debt retirement plan for Pakistan’s petroleum sector 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IMF delays approval of circular debt retirement plan for Pakistan’s petroleum...

Proposal suggested utilising higher-than-normal dividends from SOEs to settle Rs1 trillion in circular debt over the next five years; Fund also expresses reluctance to allow further hike in power subsidies 

Provinces owe Rs161 billion in electricity charges to federal government, Senate told

NEPRA approves seven-year tariff for K-Electric with adjusted return on equity

IMF official rejects claims Pakistan could use funds for cross-border violence 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.