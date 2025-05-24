SBP boosts transaction limits to promote digital payments in cattle markets before Eidul Adha

By temporarily enhancing transaction limits, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in collaboration with 22 major commercial banks, has launched a nationwide campaign to promote the digitalisation of payments in cattle markets ahead of Eidul Adha.

The initiative, running from May 15 to early June 06, 2025, seeks to encourage buyers and sellers to use digital payment methods for purchasing sacrificial animals and related services such as water, feed, and parking.

The campaign covers 54 key cattle markets in 21 districts and builds on last year’s efforts, which successfully onboarded over 4,000 merchants and facilitated more than 13,000 digital transactions worth Rs560 million. This year, SBP aims to significantly expand the reach with a target of 100,000 digital transactions during the campaign period.

To support high-value transactions, SBP has temporarily raised transaction limits and is deploying on-ground teams along with digital channels to create awareness, onboard merchants, and assist customers in adopting mobile wallets, QR codes, and banking apps. The central bank emphasised that these measures are designed to reduce dependence on cash and foster a more inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem across Pakistan.

“Working closely with the banking sector, the SBP is enabling secure and convenient digital payments in designated cattle markets nationwide,” the bank stated. The campaign invites the public to embrace cashless solutions during the peak trading season, aiming to make digital financial services more accessible and widespread in traditionally cash-driven environments.

This effort aligns with SBP’s broader strategic goals to expand digital payment systems across the country and is expected to enhance transparency and convenience in livestock trade, supporting the government’s push toward a digital economy.