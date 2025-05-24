Sign inSubscribe
SBP injects over Rs 12.8 trillion through open market operations

SBP conducts reverse repo purchase accepting Rs 12.42 trillion and injects Rs 0.4 trillion through Shariah-compliant Mudarabah OMO

By Monitoring Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs 12,817.1 billion into the market on Friday through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah Open Market Operations (OMO).

SBP conducted Reverse Repo Purchase for 7-day and 21-day tenors on May 23, 2025, accepting Rs 12,421.1 billion from 36 bids. Additionally, Rs 396 billion was injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah OMO.

For the 21-day Reverse Repo, SBP received 28 bids totaling Rs 12,133.6 billion with rates between 11.03% and 11.13%. SBP accepted Rs 11,900 billion at 11.03%. Out of Rs 2,975.8 billion offered at 11.03%, Rs 2,742.2 billion was accepted on a pro-rata basis.

For the 7-day Reverse Repo, SBP received 8 bids totaling Rs 521.1 billion with rates between 11.10% and 11.13%. All bids were accepted at 11.10%.

In the Shariah Compliant Mudarabah OMO, SBP injected Rs 396 billion for 7-day and 21-day tenors. For the 21-day tenor, 5 bids totaling Rs 189 billion were received with rates between 11.08% and 11.12%. All bids were accepted at 11.08%.

For the 7-day tenor, 4 bids totaling Rs 207 billion were received with rates between 11.10% and 11.13%. All were accepted at 11.10%.

