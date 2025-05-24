SECP allows NBMFCs to join Punjab’s affordable housing scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted regulatory relaxation to Non-Banking Microfinance Companies (NBMFCs), enabling their participation in the Punjab government’s “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” (ACAG) scheme.

According to an official release issued on Friday, the initiative aims to expand access to affordable housing for low-income households across the province.

NBMFCs, which provide microloans and financial services to underserved populations, particularly in rural and remote areas, will now be able to support home financing under the ACAG scheme. This move is expected to improve housing access for marginalized communities.

The SECP emphasized that the inclusion of NBMFCs aligns with its financial inclusion agenda and supports broader goals of inclusive economic growth. By participating in the ACAG program, NBMFCs can enhance their ability to offer customized, accessible housing finance options.