Textile industry can add $3–4 billion in exports with right policies: PTC



ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) has stated that the country’s textile and apparel industry could immediately add $3–4 billion in annual exports if provided with an enabling policy environment. The remarks were made by PTC Chairman Fawad Anwar during a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.

The PTC delegation also included Asif Tata, Chairman of Naveena Group, and CEO Muhammad H. Shafqaat. Discussions during the meeting focused on tariff and tax rationalisation, energy pricing, green investments, and other structural reforms necessary for the sector’s competitiveness, sustainability, and export growth.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal assured the delegation of the government’s support in the upcoming federal budget, reaffirming a commitment to achieving regional tariff parity. He said a committee headed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had been formed to develop a long-term tariff rationalisation framework. “We must strike a balance—reductions will come with time, however, the government is committed to supporting industrial growth,” he said.

The PTC also voiced concerns over proposed changes to the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) and called for the effective use of the Export Development Fund. The council stressed the need for immediate clearance of outstanding claims under government support programmes and advocated for the introduction of Green Credit Schemes to meet international sustainability standards.

The delegation noted that a significant segment of the industry has already adopted renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and biomass, and that government support is crucial to maintain the sector’s momentum toward decarbonisation.

Reiterating the government’s intent to align economic policies with the needs of exporters, Kamal said, “Let the formal industry grow, invest and spur industrial growth. That’s how the economy thrives.”