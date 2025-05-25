China’s HWOO Energy Storage eyes Pakistan for future energy sector investments

A high-level delegation from HWOO Energy Storage, a leading energy solutions provider based in Ningbo, China, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to discuss potential collaboration and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s energy sector.

The delegation, led by President Daniels and accompanied by Director Sales Ivan Sa Nogueiea and Director Marketing Wang Tao, was received by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and senior chamber officials. During the meeting, Qureshi highlighted ICCI’s advocacy efforts for its 12,000 members across trade, industry, and services.

He also underscored the importance of the longstanding Pakistan-China relationship and stressed the regional industry’s goal of developing a modern, export-oriented infrastructure focused on value addition, technical training, and job creation in line with international standards.