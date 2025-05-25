Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

China’s HWOO Energy Storage eyes Pakistan for future energy sector investments

ICCI President stresses the regional industry’s goal of developing a modern, export-oriented infrastructure

By Monitoring Desk

A high-level delegation from HWOO Energy Storage, a leading energy solutions provider based in Ningbo, China, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to discuss potential collaboration and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s energy sector.

The delegation, led by President Daniels and accompanied by Director Sales Ivan Sa Nogueiea and Director Marketing Wang Tao, was received by ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and senior chamber officials. During the meeting, Qureshi highlighted ICCI’s advocacy efforts for its 12,000 members across trade, industry, and services.

He also underscored the importance of the longstanding Pakistan-China relationship and stressed the regional industry’s goal of developing a modern, export-oriented infrastructure focused on value addition, technical training, and job creation in line with international standards.

Previous article
Commerce Minister assures support for textile exports in federal budget
Next article
Govt working to resolve auto parts industry challenges
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.