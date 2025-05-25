Commerce Minister assures support for textile exports in federal budget

A delegation from the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC), led by Chairman Fawad Anwar, Naveena Group Chairman Asif Tata, and CEO Muhammad H. Shafqaat, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad to discuss key issues affecting the textile and apparel sector.

The meeting centered on tariff and tax rationalization, energy pricing, green investments, and other policy measures necessary to boost competitiveness, sustainability, and growth in the industry.

PTC Chairman Fawad Anwar highlighted that with the right support and an enabling environment, the textile sector could contribute an additional $3 to $4 billion in annual exports, aligning with the government’s strategic vision.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured the delegation that the government remains committed to backing export sectors in the upcoming federal budget. He noted ongoing efforts to achieve regional tariff parity and announced the formation of a committee led by the finance minister to develop a sustainable framework for tariff rationalization.

The minister emphasized the need to balance gradual tariff reductions with strong government support to sustain industrial growth.