Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Govt working to resolve auto parts industry challenges

SAPM emphasizes PM’s commitment to make Pakistan’s auto industry competitive both regionally and globally

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The government is actively working to address challenges faced by the auto parts manufacturing industry, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar, during a meeting with representatives of the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The meeting, held at the SMEDA office, was also attended by Federal Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, Engineering Development Board CEO Khuda Bakhsh Ali, and other officials.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to supporting the business community and making Pakistan’s auto industry competitive both regionally and globally. Discussions focused on increasing productivity in the automotive parts sector, addressing energy costs, and reviewing tax issues to attract greater investment.

The SAPM highlighted ongoing government reforms aimed at aligning the local automotive industry with international standards by encouraging industrialists and creating a supportive policy environment. He reaffirmed that the Ministry of Industries and Production is dedicated to facilitating the sector through effective measures and strategic policymaking.

“The government and the Ministry are always available to assist the business community in resolving their issues,” Haroon Akhtar said, adding that all stakeholders, including the Engineering Development Board, are involved in formulating strategies to strengthen the entire auto parts value chain.

Previous article
China’s HWOO Energy Storage eyes Pakistan for future energy sector investments
Next article
PAJCCI welcomes FBR amendments easing Pak-Afghan transit trade
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.