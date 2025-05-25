Govt working to resolve auto parts industry challenges

LAHORE: The government is actively working to address challenges faced by the auto parts manufacturing industry, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar, during a meeting with representatives of the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The meeting, held at the SMEDA office, was also attended by Federal Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, Engineering Development Board CEO Khuda Bakhsh Ali, and other officials.

Haroon Akhtar emphasized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to supporting the business community and making Pakistan’s auto industry competitive both regionally and globally. Discussions focused on increasing productivity in the automotive parts sector, addressing energy costs, and reviewing tax issues to attract greater investment.

The SAPM highlighted ongoing government reforms aimed at aligning the local automotive industry with international standards by encouraging industrialists and creating a supportive policy environment. He reaffirmed that the Ministry of Industries and Production is dedicated to facilitating the sector through effective measures and strategic policymaking.

“The government and the Ministry are always available to assist the business community in resolving their issues,” Haroon Akhtar said, adding that all stakeholders, including the Engineering Development Board, are involved in formulating strategies to strengthen the entire auto parts value chain.