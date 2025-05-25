Islamabad steps up enforcement against single-use plastics

ISLAMABAD: In a major push to curb plastic pollution, authorities in Islamabad have ramped up enforcement actions under the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023, targeting businesses and vendors flouting the ban on polythene bags and other disposable plastic items.

The crackdown is spearheaded by the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination spokesperson Mohammad Saleem Shaikh said on Sunday that multiple inspection drives had been carried out across the federal capital’s commercial zones, including bakeries, hotels, plastic suppliers, and local vendors. The operations resulted in the confiscation of large quantities of banned items and fines levied on several violators.

“On May 23 alone, over 15 kilograms of banned plastic products were seized in Islamabad’s G-6 sector, with six shopkeepers fined and issued warnings. Encouragingly, many businesses were found using eco-friendly alternatives,” said Shaikh.

Earlier, inspections on May 22 at markets including G-9 Peshawar Morr, Safa Gold Mall, and Rana Market (F-7/2) led to the seizure of more than 300 kg of prohibited items and fines totaling Rs45,000. Another operation on May 16 in G-7 Markaz resulted in the seizure of 150 kg of single-use plastics and fines of Rs10,000.

Pak-EPA Director General Nazia Zeb Ali commended the enforcement actions, reaffirming the agency’s resolve to reduce plastic waste in the capital. “This crackdown is part of our sustained efforts to protect the environment and public health through strict enforcement,” she said.

Under the regulations, individuals, shopkeepers, and manufacturers face fines of Rs5,000, Rs10,000, and Rs100,000 respectively for violations. The banned items include polythene bags, plastic straws, and disposable beverage containers.

Nazia Zeb Ali emphasized that single-use plastics are a major contributor to urban waste, causing clogged drainage systems, urban flooding, and long-term environmental degradation. “These plastics take centuries to decompose and release toxic microplastics into the soil, water, and air,” she said.

She also warned against the open burning of plastic waste, which releases harmful fumes and poses serious health risks, particularly to children and the elderly.

The agency has urged the public and business community to support the initiative by adopting sustainable alternatives and helping maintain Islamabad’s image as a clean and scenic capital.

As part of the government’s broader strategy to promote environmental sustainability, Pak-EPA will continue its inspections and strict enforcement across the region to ensure full compliance with the anti-plastic regulations.