Ministry of maritime affairs to introduce national fisheries policy

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is actively working to introduce a comprehensive National Fisheries Policy aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s fisheries sector, increasing its economic contribution, and boosting seafood export revenues.

An official from the ministry said Saturday that, alongside a broad nationwide consultation process, workshops have already been held in Karachi and Lahore. A final consultative workshop is scheduled for June in Islamabad, following directives from Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

The official described the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy initiative as a crucial step toward building a sustainable, inclusive, and economically viable fisheries sector in Pakistan.

He added that the policy would provide a roadmap for sustainable development, export growth, and attracting international investment. The government is taking a proactive approach to incorporate industry feedback and ensure the policy aligns with global environmental and economic standards.