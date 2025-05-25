Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Packaged juice industry calls for cut in federal excise duty

Introduced in 2023, the 20% FED plus 18% GST raises the total tax on packaged juice to about 42% of the retail price

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The formal packaged juice industry has urged the government to reduce the Federal Excise Duty (FED) in the upcoming federal budget, warning that the current tax structure is severely harming the sector.

Introduced in 2023 at a rate of 20 percent, the FED, combined with an 18 percent General Sales Tax (GST), has increased the overall tax burden on packaged juice to approximately 42 percent of the retail price, according to a spokesperson for the Fruit Juice Council.

The sector, which had anticipated sales exceeding Rs72 billion in fiscal year 2023, experienced a sharp 45 percent decline to Rs42 billion. This drop has not only stalled industry growth but also led to a significant shortfall in government revenue projections for the current fiscal year.

The high tax burden has reduced consumer affordability, pushing buyers towards the undocumented juice market, which offers cheaper but lower-quality and potentially unsafe products that evade tax payments.

The industry warns that the decline in demand for formal sector products has negatively impacted the rural economy, particularly fruit farmers, with the sector previously sourcing over 100,000 tonnes of fruit annually from local growers.

Previous article
World Bank study finds GST largest driver of poverty increase in Pakistan
Next article
PPDA raises concerns over Petroleum Act amendment
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Cryptocurrency

Pakistan crypto council CEO meets US senators to discuss digital finance

The meetings focuses on fostering cooperation to develop regulatory frameworks in Pakistan that align with international standards

Zong launches AI-powered cloud platform to support enterprise solutions

Govt debt from commercial banks climbs to Rs2.7 trillion

PPDA raises concerns over Petroleum Act amendment

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.