Pakistan, Uzbekistan discuss progress on UAP railway line project

Both sides express hope that the framework agreement for the railway project would be finalized soon

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, on Sunday discussed bilateral ties with a focus on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line Project.

According to a press release from the Foreign Office, the two leaders held a telephone conversation to review the current status of the regional connectivity initiative.

They expressed hope that the framework agreement for the railway project would be finalized soon. The discussion also included an exchange of views on the prevailing regional situation.

