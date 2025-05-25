Railways minister vows to modernise Pakistan Railways

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern, reliable, and passenger-centric transport system during a surprise visit to Margalla Railway Station on Sunday.

The minister reviewed station facilities, assessed onboard conditions, and interacted with both passengers and staff to gather firsthand feedback on service quality and operational challenges. He expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness measures in place and directed station authorities to maintain high hygiene and sanitation standards consistently.

Abbasi personally inspected the coaches of a train stationed at the platform, examining passenger facilities and listening to travellers’ concerns and suggestions. He also discussed ongoing issues and service delivery with railway personnel.

In addition to reviewing operational aspects, the minister evaluated progress on infrastructure upgrades at Margalla Station. As part of future development plans, he announced proposals to introduce recreational amenities and public restaurants at the station, aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The visit underscores the government’s broader vision to revitalize Pakistan Railways, positioning it as a competitive mode of transportation that meets modern standards.