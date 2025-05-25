Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Railways minister vows to modernise Pakistan Railways

As part of future development plans, he announces proposals to introduce recreational amenities and public restaurants at the station

By Monitoring Desk

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Pakistan Railways into a modern, reliable, and passenger-centric transport system during a surprise visit to Margalla Railway Station on Sunday.

The minister reviewed station facilities, assessed onboard conditions, and interacted with both passengers and staff to gather firsthand feedback on service quality and operational challenges. He expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness measures in place and directed station authorities to maintain high hygiene and sanitation standards consistently.

Abbasi personally inspected the coaches of a train stationed at the platform, examining passenger facilities and listening to travellers’ concerns and suggestions. He also discussed ongoing issues and service delivery with railway personnel.

In addition to reviewing operational aspects, the minister evaluated progress on infrastructure upgrades at Margalla Station. As part of future development plans, he announced proposals to introduce recreational amenities and public restaurants at the station, aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience.

The visit underscores the government’s broader vision to revitalize Pakistan Railways, positioning it as a competitive mode of transportation that meets modern standards.

Previous article
Islamabad steps up enforcement against single-use plastics
Next article
Shehbaz, Erdogan push for stronger trade and investment ties
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.