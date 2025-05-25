Sign inSubscribe
Shehbaz, Erdogan push for stronger trade and investment ties

Both sides highlight shared goals for regional peace and prosperity and reaffirm their commitment to elevate economic ties

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during an official two-day visit to Turkiye, reaffirmed the two countries’ strategic partnership and discussed deepening cooperation in trade, investment, defence, and infrastructure development.

Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and senior cabinet members, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Turkish leadership. The talks emphasized expanding economic collaboration through joint ventures and bilateral investments in key sectors, including renewable energy, information technology, defence production, infrastructure, and agriculture.

The two leaders reviewed progress on initiatives from the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) and reiterated their ambition to boost annual bilateral trade to $5 billion. Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed the importance of Turkiye’s continued support amid evolving regional dynamics and termed Ankara’s solidarity a source of strength for Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted shared goals for regional peace and prosperity and reaffirmed their commitment to elevate economic ties. The delegation also discussed developments in Gaza and Jammu and Kashmir, expressing shared concerns over humanitarian crises.

The Prime Minister’s visit reflects Pakistan’s strategic intent to strengthen trade and investment relations with Turkiye, positioning economic diplomacy as a cornerstone of foreign policy.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

