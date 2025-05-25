world bank calls for reforms to boost pakistan’s economic recovery

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank highlights comprehensive reforms as key to Pakistan’s sustainable economic recovery and poverty reduction, focusing on human capital, macroeconomic stability, climate resilience, sustainable energy, and private sector growth.

World Bank Managing Director for Operations, Anna Bjerde, concluded a two-day visit to Pakistan by praising the government’s reform efforts and stressing the need for consistent implementation to maintain economic stability and boost private sector investment.

During her visit, Bjerde met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the new 10-year World Bank Group Country Partnership Framework, emphasizing coordinated reforms at federal and provincial levels for inclusive growth.

Key sectors discussed included fiscal policy, digital transformation, energy, and private-led growth with a focus on job creation for women and youth. Bjerde also met several federal ministers, senior officials, and lawmakers to review progress and reform agendas.

The visit included field trips to World Bank-supported projects in Sindh’s Shaheed Benazirabad District, including flood emergency housing reconstruction and health facilities, where Bjerde engaged with beneficiaries, medical staff, and provincial officials.

Discussions highlighted priorities such as human capital development, access to water and sanitation, climate resilience, disaster risk reduction, and fostering private sector-led economic growth and employment.