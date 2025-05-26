Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

AIIB approves $240 million for Karachi water and sewerage project’s second phase

Funding will enhance water availability and improve sanitation services in Karachi, benefiting millions by 2030.

By News Desk

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved $240 million in funding for the second phase of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), aimed at addressing critical issues in the city’s water and sanitation infrastructure.

The new phase of the project will focus on increasing water availability, enhancing the safety of water and sewerage services, and improving the financial and operational efficiency of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC). 

The funding builds on the initial $40 million provided by AIIB for the first phase of the project.

This phase will build upon the reforms started in the first phase, scaling up investments to significantly improve Karachi’s water supply and sewerage services. The project also aims to rehabilitate existing infrastructure and construct new facilities, thereby benefiting more people while continuing the implementation of necessary operational reforms.

The project’s goal is to ensure that by 2030, 16 million people in Karachi will have access to safely managed water and 10.4 million will benefit from improved sanitation. The initiative is co-financed by the World Bank, which is the lead financier. It will also be subject to the AIIB’s Environmental and Social Framework (ESF), ensuring that the project complies with international environmental and social safeguards.

The second phase of the project seeks to tackle three main challenges facing Karachi’s water and sanitation system: the overall water supply shortfall, low water quality, and the inadequate sewage treatment capacity.

Previous article
NEPRA approves multi-year tariff for K-Electric’s network segments
Next article
Matco Foods approves plan to carve out corn starch division into new subsidiary
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

FOREX

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, May 26, 2025

The Treasury & Capital Markets Group of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) issued the following Exchange Rates Bulletin on Monday. 

Gold price in Pakistan for today, May 26, 2025

Govt approves Rs84.8 million reward for Punjab Rangers after 36 years for seizing 25 kg of gold

Oil climbs after Trump extends EU trade talks deadline to July

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.