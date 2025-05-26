Alibaba’s Taobao Instant Commerce hits 40 million daily orders in first month

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba said Monday that its Taobao Instant Commerce service has reached more than 40 million daily orders within one month of its launch.

The service, which delivers items within 60 minutes, integrates merchants from Alibaba’s food delivery unit, Ele.me, into its main domestic shopping app, Taobao. The development is part of a larger shift by online platforms in China toward “instant retail” models.

Several Chinese technology companies have recently increased investment in faster delivery services to meet changing consumer demand. Alibaba’s move reflects growing competition in the domestic e-commerce market as companies seek to expand their logistics and supply chain capabilities.

Alibaba did not disclose the total number of participating merchants or financial performance of the service.