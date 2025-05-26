Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Indonesia unlocks $4.84 billion in banking liquidity with reserve cut

Bank Indonesia slashes secondary reserve requirement to 4% and raises foreign funding cap to spur economic growth and loan expansion

By Reuters

JAKARTA – Bank Indonesia’s decision to lower the secondary reserve requirement from 5% to 4% beginning in June will free up 78.45 trillion rupiah (approximately $4.84 billion) in liquidity for domestic banks, allowing for greater flexibility in financial management, a senior official confirmed on Monday.

Solikin M. Juhro, head of macroprudential policy at the central bank, shared the update during a press conference, underscoring the policy’s intention to stimulate lending and economic activity.

The reserve cut, initially announced last week, accompanied Bank Indonesia’s third interest rate reduction since September — part of a broader effort to accelerate growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

In a further move to ease liquidity conditions, Bank Indonesia will also raise the cap on foreign borrowing by local banks. Starting June, banks will be allowed to source foreign funding up to 35% of their capital, up from the current limit of 30%.

Solikin stated the measure is aimed at “increasing liquidity and supporting loan growth.”

Previous article
India’s Supreme Court halts liquidation of Bhushan Power, giving JSW Steel room to appeal takeover block
Next article
Auto sector warns of shift to imports if Govt slashes duties without clear policy
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.