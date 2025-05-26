Pakistan, Saudi Arabia explore deeper economic cooperation with focus on rail, trade and investment

In a move to bolster economic engagement and infrastructure development, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi held a meeting on Monday with Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Pakistan. The discussion centered on enhancing bilateral cooperation, expanding trade and investment avenues, and further solidifying ties between the two longstanding partners.

Both sides reaffirmed the enduring historical, religious, and economic bonds that connect Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It was mutually acknowledged that these relations are not only deep-rooted but also critical to the prosperity and progress of both nations.

Hanif Abbasi described Saudi Arabia as a “key strategic partner of Pakistan” and stressed the need for both countries to deepen their partnership. “Saudi Arabia is a key strategic partner of Pakistan and both the countries must strive to further strength their relationship to new heights,” he stated.

The minister praised the vital role played by millions of Pakistani expatriates working in the Kingdom, emphasizing the importance of their remittances to Pakistan’s economy. He also underlined the spiritual significance of Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages performed by thousands of Pakistanis each year, calling them a reflection of the strong religious and cultural bond between the two countries.

With a particular focus on economic development, Hanif Abbasi advocated for enhanced collaboration in the railway sector. He noted that improvements in rail infrastructure could contribute meaningfully to trade expansion and regional connectivity. “Development in railway infrastructure would strengthen both economies and contribute to regional trade connectivity,” he said.

The Saudi ambassador reaffirmed the Kingdom’s intent to deepen economic ties with Pakistan and voiced strong support for public welfare and infrastructure initiatives. “Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development” remains firm, he said, expressing interest in joint ventures and broader investment across all sectors. “He expressed a desire to boost investment, fortify trade relations and support public welfare initiatives.”

Abbasi emphasized that the Pakistan-Saudi relationship transcends conventional diplomacy. “The bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia goes beyond traditional diplomatic relations and is based on brotherhood and shared interests,” he said, adding that Pakistan remains committed to expanding cooperation across every field.

The meeting concluded with discussions on multiple joint ventures and investment opportunities aimed at achieving shared development goals and long-term economic cooperation between the two nations.