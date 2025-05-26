PSX drops over 900 points amid selling pressure as investors stay cautious

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed negative sentiment on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index dropping over 900 points during intra-day trading.

According to the PSX website, the market opened on a bearish note and the KSE-100 lost around 500 points in the early hours of trading. At 12:45 pm, the index was hovering at 118,453.07, down by 738.11 points or 0.62%.

Selling pressure was evident across key sectors, including automobile assemblers, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies (OMCs), and power generation. Major stocks, such as HUBCO, OGDC, PPL, POL, MARI, PSO, and SSGC, were all trading in the red.

At 12:25 pm, the benchmark index plunged to 118,173.4 level, down by 929.27 points.

The previous week saw a continued downward trend on the PSX, as investors remained cautious ahead of the upcoming federal budget, with growing concerns about proposed tax measures.

This uncertainty contributed to the market’s lackluster performance, and the KSE-100 Index ended the week 546.47 points lower, or 0.45%, closing at 119,102.67, compared to 119,649.14 the week before.

While markets in Asia saw a slight rebound on Monday, global investor sentiment was still influenced by trade policy developments. U.S. President Donald Trump extended his deadline for imposing tariffs on European Union goods, signaling a temporary reprieve in trade tensions.

Despite the delay, analysts warned that Trump’s volatile trade policies continue to create market uncertainty, particularly as investors look to Europe and Asia amid fears of a potential U.S. recession and a global slowdown.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific shares, including Japan’s Nikkei, saw modest gains, with MSCI’s broad index rising by 0.12% as markets remained cautious about global economic developments.