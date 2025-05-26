Sign inSubscribe
Putin says services like Microsoft, Zoom should be ‘throttled’ in Russia

Putin says it was important for Russia to develop domestic software solutions

By Monitoring Desk

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that foreign service providers like Microsoft and Zoom that act against Russian interests should be “throttled”.

Putin said it was important for Russia to develop domestic software solutions.

