Sindh, federal governments push for motorway connectivity to boost trade and port access

In a bid to resolve critical infrastructure delays and improve freight connectivity between Karachi and interior Sindh, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Communication Aleem Khan convened a high-level meeting with senior officials to review progress on major national road projects, including the M-6 Motorway, Lyari Expressway, and the proposed M-10 freight corridor to Hyderabad.

The session brought together provincial and federal stakeholders to address key logistical challenges and fast-track development projects vital to port connectivity and national trade flows.

Representing the Sindh government were Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Minister for Planning and Development Nasir Shah, Minister for Works Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo, and Secretary Local Government Waseem Moazzam. The federal delegation included Secretary Communication Ali Sher Mehsud, Chairman NHA Sahibzada Sheharyar, and NHA members Mazhar Shah, Abdul Latif Mahesar, Ramesh Alias, among others.

The core focus of the meeting was the long-delayed M-6 Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway, along with key discussions on the Lyari Expressway, Jamshoro–Sehwan road, and traffic solutions at Sohrab Goth. A proposal for a new M-10 Motorway linking Karachi Port directly to Hyderabad was also discussed in detail.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called for urgent action on the M-6 Motorway, citing its strategic importance in linking Karachi with the rest of Pakistan’s motorway network. “Without connecting the Karachi Port to the rest of the country through a motorway, the purpose of this entire network remains unfulfilled,” he asserted, expressing dissatisfaction with the delays in construction despite federal approval.

Federal Minister Aleem Khan acknowledged the project’s urgency and outlined that M-6 has been divided into five segments, with financing secured for three and construction already in progress on one. He noted the funding model involves a mix of federal government resources, commercial bank loans, and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

In response, the Chief Minister voiced concern over delays caused by PPP complexities and offered a temporary financial solution. “We want immediate commencement of work on M-6,” he said, proposing bridge financing of Rs. 40 to 50 billion from the Sindh government to speed up the project. Aleem Khan assured that groundwork on the M-6 would begin by September, and both parties agreed to evaluate if bridge financing was necessary to fast-track progress.

Discussion then turned to the Jamshoro–Sehwan Industrial Highway, where Murad Ali Shah expressed frustration over its incomplete status despite a Rs. 7 billion payment in 2017. Aleem Khan clarified that 66 km from Sehwan to Manjhad had been completed, and work on the 24 km stretch from Manjhad to Khanot was now underway. Jokingly, he mentioned bringing photographic proof of the progress, to which the CM replied “that he trusts him” and urged for swift completion. The Federal Minister confirmed that work had already started.

Another critical topic was the Lyari Expressway, initially planned as a vital route for heavy traffic to and from Karachi Port. The Chief Minister noted that this objective has not materialized, as the NHA had designated it for light traffic only. The NHA explained that a third-party audit had found the expressway unfit for heavy vehicles, though it could be used during off-peak hours. Responding to Shah’s proposal, the NHA agreed to improve the interchanges to help redirect traffic more efficiently.

Addressing traffic congestion at Sohrab Goth, Murad Ali Shah pointed out the choke point where city and port traffic intersect, proposing a dedicated service road to streamline vehicle flow. The meeting resolved to implement an engineering solution to resolve the persistent traffic bottlenecks.

The session also reviewed the M-10 New Motorway project proposal — a high-capacity freight corridor designed to connect ICI Bridge, KPT, Gulbai, and Hub Chowki directly with Hyderabad. This new route is expected to significantly reduce inner-city congestion by rerouting heavy and port-related traffic away from Karachi’s urban center.

It was agreed that full technical planning for M-10 would proceed, with execution aimed at strengthening national trade logistics and improving Karachi’s role as a commercial gateway.