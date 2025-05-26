Taptap Send launches direct donation feature for overseas Pakistanis

In today’s connected world, sending money back home has never been more important — or more personal. Taptap Send, a leading fintech company, is revolutionizing how overseas Pakistanis support their families and communities in Pakistan with the launch of a new, highly anticipated feature: direct donations to local charities.

Founded in 2018, Taptap Send is a mobile remittance app designed to make international money transfers fast, affordable, and effortless. What sets it apart from traditional services is its zero transfer fees*, excellent exchange rates, and super-fast delivery times — with 95% of transfers arriving within a minute**. The app has quickly become the go-to choice for the Pakistani diaspora living in countries like the USA, the UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the UAE.

Already trusted by thousands to send money to loved ones, Taptap Send is now making it just as easy to give back to communities and causes in Pakistan — directly from the app.

A Game-Changer for Charitable Giving

Whether it’s Zakat during Ramzan, Qurbani during Eid ul Adha, or Sadqah throughout the year, giving back to the community is a deeply rooted tradition for many Pakistanis, especially during religious occasions. Historically, many overseas Pakistanis had to send funds to relatives in Pakistan who would then donate on their behalf — a process that could be inconvenient, time-consuming, and lacking transparency.

With Taptap Send’s new in-app donation feature, users in the USA, the UK, and Europe can now send money directly to vetted charitable organizations in Pakistan, making the process faster, easier, and more secure.

“A More Direct and Trustworthy Way to Give”

Leading this initiative is Saim Chaudhary, Head of South Asia at Taptap Send, who has played a key role in launching and expanding the company’s operations across South Asian markets like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“This launch is a reflection of what we’ve heard from the Pakistani community for years,” says Saim Chaudhary. “People want a more direct, trustworthy way to give — especially during meaningful times like Ramzan and Eid. We’re proud to make that possible with just a few taps. It’s about making giving easier, safer, and more impactful.”

Building Trust, Empowering Communities

Taptap Send’s new charitable donation feature is backed by the same commitment to safety, speed, and affordability that has defined its core remittance service. The app partners only with registered, vetted non-profit organizations in Pakistan, ensuring that each donation goes where it’s intended.

Users can browse a growing list of trusted charities and donate to causes that matter most to them — from education and healthcare to poverty alleviation and religious giving.

As more members of the Pakistani diaspora look for seamless ways to support their homeland, Taptap Send continues to bridge distances — and empower generosity — one tap at a time.

To learn more or download the app, visit www.taptapsend.com.

*FX rates apply

** 95% of transfers to Pakistan were delivered in 1 minute on April 20, 2025

TapTap Send Payments Co., licensed as a Money Transmitter by the Banking Department of the State of New York. NMLS ID: 2108069

Taptap Send (DIFC) Limited is authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for the provision of money services. Address: Unit GA-00-SZ-L1-RT-195, Level 1, Gate Avenue, DIFC, UAE

Taptap Send Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 21 675 932 386) Australian Financial Services Licence No. 559468.