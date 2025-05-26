Trump delays EU tariff hike, gives talks until July 9

President Donald Trump on Sunday backed away from his threat to impose 50% tariffs on European Union imports starting next month, restoring a July 9 deadline for talks between Washington and the 27-nation bloc aimed at reaching a trade agreement.

The move provided a boost to European markets on Monday. The euro rose to its highest level against the dollar since April 30, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1% by mid-morning trading, recouping losses from the previous session.

Automakers and luxury stocks, both heavily exposed to the U.S. market, led the gains.

Trump had threatened a steep tariff hike on Friday, citing frustration over slow-moving trade negotiations with Brussels. The announcement rattled global financial markets and added further uncertainty to an already volatile trade environment.

But two days later, following a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump agreed to delay the increase and return to the original July deadline.

“We had a very nice call, and I agreed to move it,” Trump told reporters in New Jersey before returning to Washington. “She said we will rapidly get together and see if we can work something out.”

Von der Leyen confirmed the conversation in a post on X, formerly Twitter, calling it a “good call” and saying the EU was “ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively.”

Trump originally set a 90-day negotiating window in April, scheduled to expire on July 9. His reversal of course over the weekend marks the latest in a series of abrupt shifts in trade policy that have kept markets on edge and complicated efforts to reach long-term trade deals with key U.S. allies.

The U.S. already imposes 25% tariffs on EU steel, aluminium, and cars, with a 10% “reciprocal” tariff on most other goods. In the absence of a deal by July, that levy could rise to 20% or even 50%, potentially increasing prices for consumers on products ranging from German cars and Italian olive oil to French luxury handbags.

The EU has pushed for a balanced agreement, while U.S. negotiators are seeking broader concessions from Brussels. Talks have made limited progress compared with recent deals the U.S. has reached with the United Kingdom and China.

Trump’s combative trade posture has fueled tensions with Europe, particularly over his “America First” agenda and longstanding concerns about NATO burden-sharing. Despite the tensions, European leaders hope the renewed dialogue will prevent a further escalation of the transatlantic trade dispute.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar, which had weakened on Friday after Trump’s tariff threat, showed signs of stabilizing. Oil prices edged higher as markets digested the tariff delay and broader implications for global trade flows.