CM Punjab inaugurates Pakistan’s largest model cattle market in Lahore

Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the Shahpur Kanjran Model Cattle Market in Lahore, which officials said is the country’s largest livestock trading facility.

According to a government briefing, the market spans 74 acres and has the capacity to accommodate 25,000 large animals and 150,000 small animals. It includes 20 sheds for large animals, each fitted with fans, a first for cattle markets in Pakistan.

A quarantine center has been established on-site to prevent the spread of infectious livestock diseases. The facility also provides 20 residential units for cattle traders.

Other infrastructure includes a mosque, veterinary clinic, washrooms, tuck shop, ATM, police post, auction bay, modern slaughterhouse, truck center, parking space, and a dedicated loading and unloading bay.

Officials briefed the chief minister that a second model cattle market is being planned in Jhang.

At the end of the visit, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif distributed commemorative shields to project staff for their contributions to the market’s development.