CM Punjab livestock card scheme phase-II launched in Faisalabad

Faisalabad: The Livestock Department has started registration for the second phase of the Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card Scheme in Faisalabad Division, following the completion of the first phase, according to Director Livestock Dr. Syed Nadeem Badar.

Under the second phase, registered cardholders can withdraw up to 30% of the loan amount in cash and use the remaining funds to purchase livestock supplies such as Vanda, silage, and mineral mixture from authorized dealers.

The scheme provides interest-free loans between Rs135,000 and Rs540,000 to farmers owning five to 20 animals, with repayment beginning in the seventh month after a six-month utilization period.

To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Punjab, registered with the Livestock Department’s system, possess a valid CNIC, and be registered as farmers in their own name. They must also have a SIM registered in their name and maintain a clean credit history, verified through the Electronic Credit Information Bureau.

CNICs will be verified through NADRA and NACTA. The Urban Unit under the Livestock Department will verify applicants and their livestock.

Applicants who repaid Phase-I loans are required to reapply and will be given preference. Dr. Badar said the program aims to support livestock farmers through structured loan access and regulated input supply.