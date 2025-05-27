Finance Minister clarifies no special salary increase for armed forces over civilian employees

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb clarified that there are no plans in the upcoming budget to increase the salaries of armed forces personnel more than those of civilian government employees.

The finance minister made the statement during a media interaction following his attendance at a seminar, emphasizing that while the government is considering salary increases in the range of 6% to 10% for all employees due to the current low inflation rate, there is no proposal for an unequal hike between the two sectors.

Aurangzeb’s comments came in response to circulating rumors suggesting a substantial raise for the armed forces, which had caused some concern.

“There is no such proposal,” the finance minister affirmed, reassuring that any adjustments in salary would apply equally across both sectors.

He further stated that the government’s primary concern was ensuring the nation’s defence needs were fully met, adding that the necessary resources would be provided.

When asked about possible tax relief for the salaried class, Aurangzeb refrained from a direct response.

The minister also addressed tensions regarding external opposition to Pakistan’s $7 billion package, noting that despite India’s efforts to derail the deal, Pakistan’s position remained unaffected.

“India did not leave any stone unturned, but it could not succeed,” he remarked, underscoring the resilience of Pakistan’s economic plans in the face of external pressures.

Commenting on speculation about the federal budget announcement being delayed from June 2 to June 10, the minister said the prime minister was on a diplomatic visit to a friendly country to express gratitude for its recent support during a time of regional tension.