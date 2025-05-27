Sign inSubscribe
Finance minister urges all sectors to share burden of economic growth

Aurangzeb says that the burden cannot fall solely on the formal sector and salaried class

By Monitoring Desk

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said every sector must contribute to stabilizing and growing Pakistan’s economy, adding the burden cannot fall solely on the formal sector and salaried class.

Speaking at a meeting with the Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) delegation led by Patron-in-Chief Abbas Akbar Ali, the minister emphasized the need for collective responsibility in economic recovery.

The delegation highlighted challenges in the steel industry, including high energy costs, regulatory inconsistencies, and the need for a stable policy environment to support long-term investment and growth. They also raised concerns about taxation policies affecting formal businesses and sought government support to level the playing field.

The minister acknowledged the concerns and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting productive sectors. He said the steel sector plays a key role in infrastructure development and job creation, and assured the delegation their input would be considered in budget and policy discussions.

He said the government is working to expand the tax base, reduce reliance on over-taxed segments, and include the undocumented economy. The prime minister is leading regular meetings to strengthen economic governance and enforce equity across sectors.

Aurangzeb appreciated PALSP’s engagement and encouraged ongoing dialogue between industry and government to align reforms with practical realities. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transparent, inclusive, and growth-oriented economic policy.

The meeting ended with an agreement to maintain contact and collaborate on sector-specific policy improvements in the coming months.

