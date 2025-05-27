Housing Ministry abolishes 709 vacant posts in Pakistan PWD

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Housing & Works has issued a notification to abolish 709 vacant posts in its attached department, the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD).

The move follows a Federal Cabinet decision on rightsizing the federal government and recommendations from a High-Powered Committee. The Secretary of Housing & Works, under delegated financial management powers, approved the declaration of 889 posts as dying and the permanent abolition of 709 long-vacant positions.

The formal notification lists abolished posts including architect, assistant architect, assistant financial advisor, deputy assistant director (horticulture), sports officer, assistant librarian, assistant private secretary, senior draftsman, upper division clerk, junior clerk, junior draftsman, computer operator, model maker, office assistant, naib qasid, farash, and chowkidar.

Most of the positions were deemed redundant due to system digitalization. Regular appointments to these posts have been officially terminated.