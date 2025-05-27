Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Hyundai Nishat announces Rs 15,000 hike in freight fees across key models

Revised freight charges apply to popular models including the Hyundai Porter, Elantra Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, Sonata, and Santa Fe Hybrid

By Monitoring Desk

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt.) Limited has announced a revision in freight rates for selected models across its vehicle lineup, effective June 1, 2025.

The company said the increase, communicated through an official circular dated May 19, 2025, is part of efforts to streamline operations and align freight charges with current market conditions.

The revised freight charges apply to popular models including the Hyundai Porter, Elantra Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, Sonata, and Santa Fe Hybrid, each seeing a uniform increase of PKR 15,000. The updated rates raise freight costs from PKR 32,000 to PKR 47,000 for the Porter and Elantra Hybrid, from PKR 40,000 to PKR 55,000 for the Tucson Hybrid and Sonata variants, and from PKR 45,000 to PKR 60,000 for the Santa Fe Hybrid.

Hyundai Nishat Motor has advised dealer principals and sales teams to update their systems and workflows to reflect the new freight structure and maintain close coordination with area sales managers for any clarifications. The company emphasized that this adjustment is part of a broader strategy to sustain service quality, meet increasing logistical demands, and respond to shifting operational costs.

For customers, the revision underscores the importance of monitoring pricing components in dynamic segments like freight and logistics, which impact the overall cost of vehicles.

