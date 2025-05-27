Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IRSA releases 260,780 cusecs of water amid inflow of 296,539 cusecs

The inflows at Tarbela, Mangla, and other stations are 167,600 cusecs, 39,659 cusecs, and 296,539 cusecs respectively

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 260,780 cusecs of water from various rim stations, with an inflow of 296,539 cusecs.

Data from IRSA showed the water level at Tarbela Dam on the Indus River at 1,474.42 feet, 72.42 feet above the dead level of 1,402 feet. The dam recorded an inflow of 167,600 cusecs and an outflow of 155,000 cusecs.

At Mangla Dam on the Jhelum River, the water level stood at 1,157.10 feet, 107.10 feet above the dead level of 1,050 feet. The dam’s inflow was 39,659 cusecs, with an outflow of 16,500 cusecs.

Water release from key barrages included 210,820 cusecs at Kalabagh, 142,697 cusecs at Taunsa, 118,207 cusecs at Guddu, and 48,800 cusecs at Sukkur.

From the Kabul River, 40,900 cusecs were released at Nowshera, and from the Chenab River, 21,984 cusecs were released at Marala.

Previous article
Steel and Ceramic sectors warn of shutdown over tariff review
Next article
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Azerbaijan for trilateral summit
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Azerbaijan for trilateral summit

Shehbaz Sharif will join Türkiye’s President Erdoğan and Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev at the Pakistan-Türkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit

Steel and Ceramic sectors warn of shutdown over tariff review

OGRA launches e-licensing system to streamline oil and gas industry processes

Housing Ministry abolishes 709 vacant posts in Pakistan PWD

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: profit@pakistantoday.com.pk
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.