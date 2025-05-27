IRSA releases 260,780 cusecs of water amid inflow of 296,539 cusecs

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 260,780 cusecs of water from various rim stations, with an inflow of 296,539 cusecs.

Data from IRSA showed the water level at Tarbela Dam on the Indus River at 1,474.42 feet, 72.42 feet above the dead level of 1,402 feet. The dam recorded an inflow of 167,600 cusecs and an outflow of 155,000 cusecs.

At Mangla Dam on the Jhelum River, the water level stood at 1,157.10 feet, 107.10 feet above the dead level of 1,050 feet. The dam’s inflow was 39,659 cusecs, with an outflow of 16,500 cusecs.

Water release from key barrages included 210,820 cusecs at Kalabagh, 142,697 cusecs at Taunsa, 118,207 cusecs at Guddu, and 48,800 cusecs at Sukkur.

From the Kabul River, 40,900 cusecs were released at Nowshera, and from the Chenab River, 21,984 cusecs were released at Marala.