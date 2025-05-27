Islamabad IT Park to open on August 14, aims to boost tech innovation

The Islamabad Information Technology Park is scheduled to open its doors on August 14, offering specialised facilities designed to support tech startups, freelancers, and export-oriented software companies, according to a Ministry of IT official.

The park, covering 66,893 square meters, will include two basements, a ground floor, and nine additional floors. It is set to house 120 office spaces tailored for IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) businesses, along with a dedicated startup incubation centre featuring 15 offices.

Additionally, the park will host a business support centre that will provide essential services such as legal, marketing, and financial advisory. An industry-academia linkage centre is also part of the facility, aimed at fostering collaborations between educational institutions and the IT sector.

A key feature of the park is the Tier III Data Centre—the first of its kind in Pakistan—designed to ensure reliable power supply and data security for its users.

“This data centre will meet international standards and mark a major step forward for Pakistan’s IT infrastructure,” the official noted. The IT park is expected to enhance cooperation among academia, researchers, industry professionals, and policymakers both locally and internationally.

Following the Islamabad initiative, a similar IT park is also planned near Karachi’s airport to further bolster the country’s digital economy.