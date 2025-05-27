K-Electric awaits decision on supply segment MYT review

K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) has announced that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is currently reviewing its motion on the approved Investment Plan under the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) for its supply segment, covering the fiscal years 2024 through 2030. The utility company is also in the process of internally evaluating NEPRA’s decision on the same.

This development pertains to K-Electric’s application submitted on December 27, 2023, seeking MYT approval for its supply operations. The outcome of this motion for review remains pending, and K-Electric has committed to updating the Pakistan Stock Exchange once a decision is finalised.

The Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) is a regulatory framework used by NEPRA to determine electricity tariffs for utilities over a fixed multi-year period. It provides predictability and transparency in tariff-setting, enabling long-term investment planning for power companies while protecting consumer interests. MYTs typically cover three to seven years and include performance-based incentives to improve efficiency, service quality, and cost control. In K-Electric’s case, the MYT process sets revenue and investment benchmarks across generation, transmission, and supply segments. [Source: NEPRA Multi-Year Tariff Guidelines; NEPRA website]

The current MYT review relates specifically to the supply segment—responsible for distributing and selling electricity to end users. Any revision or confirmation of the investment plan will influence how K-Electric manages distribution improvements, metering infrastructure, and customer service performance during the 2024–2030 period.