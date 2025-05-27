Kuwait resumes issuing visas to Pakistanis, enhancing bilateral ties

The Kuwaiti government has resumed issuing visas to Pakistani nationals, marking a key step in strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations, Gulf News reported, quoting Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Dr Zaffar Iqbal as saying.

This move, which includes work, family, visit, tourist, and commercial visas, was officially confirmed on Monday by media outlets in the Gulf region.

Among the first initiatives under this new visa policy is the plan to bring 1,200 Pakistani nurses to Kuwait’s healthcare sector, which has been facing increasing demand. While an initial batch of 125 nurses was scheduled to arrive last week, delays occurred due to housing challenges.

Dr. Iqbal assured that special teams are addressing the issues, and the nurses are expected to arrive shortly.

The resumption of visa issuances, effective from May, includes work, family visit, dependent, tourist, and commercial visas. Pakistani citizens have begun receiving approvals, which has re-established an important channel for travel and employment between the two nations.

Dr. Iqbal also shared that Pakistan and Kuwait are nearing the final stages of signing a labor memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further streamline worker mobility and cooperation. “Some provisions are already being implemented ahead of the formal signing,” he added.

Reflecting on the longstanding ties between the two countries, Dr. Iqbal emphasized the historical significance of the relationship, noting Pakistan’s early contributions to Kuwait’s infrastructure development.

With over 93,000 Pakistanis residing in Kuwait, the community continues to play a vital role in various sectors, particularly healthcare and education. “Our citizens are highly respected and make significant contributions to Kuwaiti society,” Dr. Iqbal concluded.