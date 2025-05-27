Maryam Nawaz orders up to 10-fold increase in traffic fines to improve road safety

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered a significant increase in traffic fines, raising penalties up to ten times, to improve public safety and enforce discipline on the roads.

Chairing a high-level meeting on traffic management and reforms, the chief minister expressed serious concern over the lack of progress in the current traffic system and stressed the need for concrete, long-term measures.

Maryam Nawaz said parents of underage drivers will be held accountable, with criminal cases registered against those allowing their children to drive. She directed strict action against motorists operating vehicles with broken or non-functional headlights, emphasizing that proactive measures before accidents occur are essential.

The chief minister ordered immediate stopping of vehicles carrying dangerous objects like hanging chains and warned that reckless driving, including one-wheeling, will result in criminal proceedings. She approved a ban on parking goods-loaded trolleys on major road sides and imposed heavy fines for mobile phone use while driving.

She also instructed authorities to remove traffic bottlenecks on Bedian Road and other key routes, mandating that video and photographic evidence be attached to every challan to ensure transparency.

As part of broader reforms, Maryam Nawaz approved restructuring the traffic police into five specialized categories: Enforcement Officer, Traffic Regulator, Education Officer, Licensing Officer, and Public Service Officer. She sanctioned the provision of modern patrol vehicles and state-of-the-art equipment to enhance enforcement capacity.

The chief minister announced that traffic challans will now be issued in-camera and reviewed plans to remodel 372 key traffic points across Punjab, including 77 in Lahore, to improve road infrastructure. She also directed installation of digital roadside screens for early detection and management of traffic congestion.

Reaffirming her commitment to public safety, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that only firm, technology-driven, and preventative measures can ensure a safer and more efficient traffic system in Punjab.