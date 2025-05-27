NA committee questions PTCL’s property sale amid CEO’s absence

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, during a meeting on Monday, raised serious concerns over the absence of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) CEO, questioning how the company was authorised to sell properties worth billions of rupees without his involvement.

According to media reports, the committee chairman expressed dissatisfaction, calling the CEO’s absence an insult to parliament, and instructed that the CEO be summoned to the next meeting to address the panel’s questions.

PTCL officials explained that the CEO was attending a meeting at the UAE embassy, which the committee chairman deemed inappropriate given the timing of the session. The committee also directed that officials from the Ministry of Law attend the next meeting to clarify the legal framework surrounding the sale of PTCL’s assets.

In addition to the PTCL discussion, the committee was briefed on the upcoming launch of a new messaging application, Beep, designed as a secure alternative to WhatsApp for government employees. The app will offer encrypted messaging, voice and video calls, and conference calling with over 100 participants, with servers hosted in Pakistan to ensure security.

Zarar Khan, Secretary of the Ministry of IT, informed the committee that the app would be rolled out in phases with a target launch by June 30, 2025. The app aims to address vulnerabilities and improve communication security within government departments.

The committee also discussed the continued internet suspension in Panjgur, where services are set to remain down for six months due to security concerns. The committee voiced concerns about the disruption to businesses and education in the area, instructing the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman to conduct a survey of internet coverage in the region.