NA committee rejects bill expanding police and power companies’ authority against electricity theft

Granting broader powers to local police and power companies could result in consumer abuse, lawmakers warn

By Monitoring Desk

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics rejected the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024 Section 462 (O), which aimed to simplify filing cases for electricity theft, after a majority vote expressing concerns over potential misuse and public humiliation. 

The bill faced opposition from ruling party members as well as representatives from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the session chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz at the Parliament House, the committee discussed the bill in detail before voting against it. 

Members argued that granting local police and power companies broader powers could lead to abuse. PTI’s Zartaj Gul stated that priority should be given to targeting major offenders rather than punishing the public. 

PPP’s Abdul Qadir Patel highlighted systemic issues within electricity companies, noting that many consumers suffer despite widespread theft, while Nabil Gabol cited examples of innocent individuals being arrested amid ongoing power outages. 

The committee chair also questioned the logic of registering cases against absent occupants.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry acknowledged the need to curb electricity theft but urged members to avoid politicizing the issue. 

The bill’s defenders from the Power Ministry explained that it was intended to streamline FIR filing and hold accountable those aiding theft under relevant legal provisions. However, opposition prevailed and the bill was not recommended for passage.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
